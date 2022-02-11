IVP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

New Delhi Television Ltd, Speciality Restaurants Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2022.

IVP Ltd surged 15.92% to Rs 138 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 91334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2577 shares in the past one month.

New Delhi Television Ltd soared 15.10% to Rs 161.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17176 shares in the past one month.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd spiked 12.15% to Rs 142.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27495 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd spurt 10.77% to Rs 102.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10451 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 142.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50163 shares in the past one month.

