Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Stove Kraft Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and Rajesh Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2022.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Stove Kraft Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and Rajesh Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2022.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd surged 14.79% to Rs 123.05 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40799 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 467.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21369 shares in the past one month.

Stove Kraft Ltd soared 5.69% to Rs 666.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12178 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd exploded 5.14% to Rs 17.18. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd rose 4.16% to Rs 904.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48701 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)