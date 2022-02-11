Welspun Corp drops after Q3 PAT skids 70% YoY to Rs 61 cr

-
ALSO READ
Welspun receives USFDA 510(k) clearance for its 3 ply surgical masks
Welspun Corp update on proposed IPO of its Saudi JV
Welspun Corp spurts on securing multiple order wins worth Rs 1,400 cr
Seasons Furnishings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Seasons Furnishings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2021 quarter
-
Welspun Corp shed 7.62% to Rs 170.85 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 70.21% to Rs 61.38 crore on a 6.78% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,298.89 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 67.23% to Rs 87.89 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 268.25 crore in Q3 FY21. Reported EBITDA was at Rs 180 crore. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 13.86% in Q3 FY22 as against 18.10% in Q3 FY21. Net profit margin was at 4.73% in Q3 FY22 over 14.50% in FY21.
The current global order book stood at 543 KMT valued at Rs 4,700 crore (i.e. $634 million). Gross debt stood at Rs 1,264 crore in December 2021 as against Rs 1,230 crore in September 2021 and Rs 816 crore in June 2021. Cash & cash equivalents was at Rs 2,103 crore in December 2021 as compared to Rs 2,252 crore in September 2021 and Rs 1,670 crore in June 2021.
The company has fully utilized its existing tax credits in FY21 and has switched to the new corporate tax rate of 25.17% in FY22 from 34.94% (both including surcharges) in India. During Q2 FY22, the company paid a dividend of Rs 130 crore. The dividend amount declared per share for FY21 was at 100% of fave value of Rs 5 per share.
As per the company's business outlook, "Brent crude touched a seven-year high of $93.27 due to tight global supplies. Several OPEC members have struggled to meet even current monthly targets and lack spare capacity to boost production any further. Only a handful of states, notably Saudi Arabia, have some spare capacity that could possibly increase output. Even gas prices are at unprecedented high levels driven by strong demand. Overall, the current level of elevated prices, which we believe would stay, is a big positive for WCL and is expected to drive global spending for Oil & Gas pipeline related infrastructure projects in the medium term. We are also witnessing marked corrections in Steel Prices and they are now at a more acceptable level across geographies."
Commenting on the Q3 results, B. K. Goenka, the chairman of Welspun Group, said, "1 am delighted by the successful IPO completion of EPIC, our JV company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The oversubscription numbers reflect EPIC's strong track record in exceeding customer expectations and opportunities for further growth. With the recent budgetary allocation for Oil & Gas, Water and CGD, I am also extremely hopeful of a significant growth in our India Business. Moreover, I am pleased to see that our endeavor to embed ESO into all aspects of our business has been recognized in S&P Global's DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment with a 68~ percentile in the peer group. Overall, we have built a strong foundation and are confident of executing on our Business Growth and Diversification plans."
Welspun Corp is a one-stop service provider offering end-to-end pipe solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU