Sun TV Q3 PAT rises 3.5% YoY to Rs 457 cr

The media company's standalone net profit rose 3.52% to Rs 457.39 crore on 6.25% rise in net sales to Rs 1033.10 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Sun TV Network's advertisement revenues rose 22.45% for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

The EBITDA grew by 20.18% at Rs 721.87 crore for the current quarter as against Rs 600.68 crore during the previous quarter ended 31st December 2020. The profit before taxes for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 grew marginally by 2.90% to Rs 609.80 crore as against Rs 592.62 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December 2020.

The profit after taxes (excluding IPL) for the current quarter was up by about 14.44% to Rs 437.89 crore as against Rs 382.65 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31 December 2020. Revenues (excluding IPL) were up 27.66% at Rs.975.16 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 as against Rs 763.27 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December 2020.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

During the current quarter, Sun Pictures, a division of the company, had released the blockbuster Movie "Annaatthe" directed by Siva and starring Super Star Rajinikanth, Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, and others with music composed by D.Imman.

Sun TV Network owns channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi besides owning OTT Platform Sun NXT. It also airs FM radio stations across India. The company owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sun Risers Hyderabad.

Shares of Sun TV Network were up 0.82% at Rs 525.50 on the BSE.

