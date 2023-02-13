Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2023.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd surged 16.14% to Rs 100 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36287 shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd soared 14.46% to Rs 2264.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 844 shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd spiked 7.05% to Rs 239.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85750 shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd jumped 6.48% to Rs 70.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd advanced 4.43% to Rs 205.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41434 shares in the past one month.

