Ingersoll-Rand (India) gallops after Q3 PAT climbs 68% YoY

Ingersoll-Rand (India) jumped 9.69% to Rs 2170 after the company's net profit rose 67.7% to Rs 47.96 crore on 30.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 319.22 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 67.9% YoY to Rs 64.78 crore in Q3 FY23.

Total expenditure rose 23.3% YoY to Rs 253.74 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed rose 19.9% to Rs 180.03 crore while employee expenses rose 15.5% to Rs 29.35 crore.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) is engaged in manufacturing and selling industrial air compressors of various capacities and providing related services. The company sells air compressors primarily in India and also exports the products to American, Asian and European countries.

