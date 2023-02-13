Volumes spurt at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 3.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 87.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4182 shares

Coforge Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 February 2023.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 3.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 87.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4182 shares. The stock slipped 0.85% to Rs.2,006.10. Volumes stood at 4189 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd recorded volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20857 shares. The stock lost 5.94% to Rs.4,073.00. Volumes stood at 6201 shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd registered volume of 7031 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1286 shares. The stock rose 4.86% to Rs.2,435.00. Volumes stood at 488 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd registered volume of 27356 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6660 shares. The stock slipped 10.03% to Rs.2,075.00. Volumes stood at 6576 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd recorded volume of 5065 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1360 shares. The stock gained 2.01% to Rs.1,190.00. Volumes stood at 4057 shares in the last session.

