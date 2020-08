Havells India is raising Rs 500 crore through issue of commercial paper.

It has decided to issue Commercial Paper (CP) worth Rs 300 crore to ICICI Bank Limited with Value Date for the deal as 3 August 2020 and worth Rs 200 crore to ICICI Prudential Money Market Fund with Value Date for the deal as 5 August 2020.

