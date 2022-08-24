Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3451.3, down 2.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.93% in last one year as compared to a 5.41% rally in NIFTY and a 8.95% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3451.3, down 2.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17534.8. The Sensex is at 58857.06, down 0.3%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has lost around 8.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12683.55, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3468.65, down 2.18% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd tumbled 28.93% in last one year as compared to a 5.41% rally in NIFTY and a 8.95% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 30.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

