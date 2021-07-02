Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.69%, gains for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4510.7, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105.93% in last one year as compared to a 47.96% jump in NIFTY and a 45.71% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4510.7, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 15694.6. The Sensex is at 52364.12, up 0.09%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 6.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14442.45, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4516.3, up 1.42% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 105.93% in last one year as compared to a 47.96% jump in NIFTY and a 45.71% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 60.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

