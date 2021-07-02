Volumes jump at J K Cements Ltd counter

J K Cements Ltd saw volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 41.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2490 shares

Jyothy Labs Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 July 2021.

J K Cements Ltd saw volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 41.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2490 shares. The stock increased 0.59% to Rs.2,873.65. Volumes stood at 785 shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd recorded volume of 2.54 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27562 shares. The stock gained 5.62% to Rs.168.20. Volumes stood at 52150 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd notched up volume of 92956 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12182 shares. The stock rose 13.32% to Rs.474.80. Volumes stood at 19920 shares in the last session.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42363 shares. The stock gained 8.06% to Rs.655.80. Volumes stood at 43645 shares in the last session.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27117 shares. The stock rose 3.47% to Rs.767.00. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

