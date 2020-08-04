Divis Laboratories Ltd stays supported

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 2644.35, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 67.62% in last one year as compared to a 1.73% gain in NIFTY and a 43.18% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

The PE of the stock is 50.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

