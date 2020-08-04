Lupin Ltd soars 0.36%, up for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 930.95, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.18% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 930.95, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.46% on the day, quoting at 11050.1. The Sensex is at 37539.74, up 1.62%. Lupin Ltd has risen around 6.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11128.4, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 930.3, up 0.25% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 23.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.18% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

