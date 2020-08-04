Essel Propack Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2020.

Essel Propack Ltd surged 11.46% to Rs 270.85 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 98920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23085 shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd spiked 9.14% to Rs 273.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22073 shares in the past one month.

VST Industries Ltd soared 8.18% to Rs 3503. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 923 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd gained 8.11% to Rs 328. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98884 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd added 7.74% to Rs 505.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38468 shares in the past one month.

