SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Renaissance Global Ltd, Dolat Investments Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd and Precision Camshafts Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2020.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd soared 16.36% to Rs 470.6 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3321 shares in the past one month.

Renaissance Global Ltd surged 13.37% to Rs 285. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1798 shares in the past one month.

Dolat Investments Ltd spiked 12.49% to Rs 51.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19333 shares in the past one month.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd spurt 12.01% to Rs 83. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 88266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10340 shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd jumped 11.67% to Rs 33.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99906 shares in the past one month.

