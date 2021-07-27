Dixon Tech Q1 PAT declines 59% QoQ to Rs 18 cr

Dixon Technologies posted a 59% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.16 crore on a 11.5% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1867.67 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q4 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax tumbled 60.7% to Rs 24.1 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 61.37 crore registered in Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, the company's EBITDA stood at Rs 48.27 crore in Q1 FY22.

Shares of Dixon Technologies were trading 0.03% higher at Rs 4,532 on NSE. The result was announced during market hours today, 27 July 2021.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India. It also provides solutions in reverse logistics i.e. repair and refurbishment services of LED TV panels.

