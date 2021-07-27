Volumes spurt at Inox Leisure Ltd counter

Inox Leisure Ltd registered volume of 89.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares

TTK Prestige Ltd, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 July 2021.

Inox Leisure Ltd registered volume of 89.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.30% to Rs.319.00. Volumes stood at 7.58 lakh shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd recorded volume of 97932 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6371 shares. The stock gained 2.05% to Rs.9,420.05. Volumes stood at 9321 shares in the last session.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 43.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.03 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.67% to Rs.4,834.00. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 5.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52170 shares. The stock gained 4.19% to Rs.5,910.50. Volumes stood at 46479 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 44.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.68% to Rs.812.65. Volumes stood at 7.68 lakh shares in the last session.

