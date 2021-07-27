Power shares slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 30.29 points or 1.14% at 2637.3 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.72%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.16%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.86%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.68%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 1.63%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.36%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.06%), Siemens Ltd (down 1%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.67%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 0.78%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.51%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.28%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 235.62 or 0.45% at 52616.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67 points or 0.42% at 15757.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 19.22 points or 0.07% at 26495.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.5 points or 0.28% at 8054.95.

On BSE,1509 shares were trading in green, 1664 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)