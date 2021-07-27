Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 71.12 points or 1.08% at 6510.67 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.74%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.72%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.42%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.24%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Castrol India Ltd (down 1.08%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.04%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.9%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.76%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.75%).

On the other hand, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 3.35%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.46%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.17%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 235.62 or 0.45% at 52616.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67 points or 0.42% at 15757.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 19.22 points or 0.07% at 26495.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.5 points or 0.28% at 8054.95.

On BSE,1509 shares were trading in green, 1664 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

