Healthcare shares plummet

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 664.39 points or 2.51% at 25828.18 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 10.72%), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 9.9%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 6.74%),Alembic Ltd (down 5.54%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Lupin Ltd (down 4.15%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.93%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 3.79%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 3.63%), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 3.56%).

On the other hand, RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 6.41%), Pfizer Ltd (up 4.3%), and Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 3.59%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 235.62 or 0.45% at 52616.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67 points or 0.42% at 15757.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 19.22 points or 0.07% at 26495.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.5 points or 0.28% at 8054.95.

On BSE,1509 shares were trading in green, 1664 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

