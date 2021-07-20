Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spikes 1.04%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 4.06% over last one month compared to 1.4% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.04% drop in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 1.04% today to trade at Rs 4605. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.15% to quote at 35780.86. The index is up 1.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Electric Ltd increased 0.42% and Titan Company Ltd added 0.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 67.76 % over last one year compared to the 39.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 4.06% over last one month compared to 1.4% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.04% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 485 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18612 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4731.5 on 16 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1284.33 on 20 Jul 2020.

