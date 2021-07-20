IndusInd Bank board to mull fund raising

IndusInd Bank said that a meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, to consider the proposal of raising funds through various modes.

The Board of IndusInd Bank will consider the proposal of raising funds through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt securities in any permitted mode such as through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) / American Depository Receipts (ADRs) / Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program, or combinations on a private placement basis.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 July 2021. Shares of IndusInd Bank lost 2.75% to settle at Rs 1,015.85 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,119.20 on 25 February 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 483.45 on 04 August 2020.

IndusInd Bank caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers. As on 31 March 2021, the bank has 2,015 branches/ banking outlet and 2,872 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country.

