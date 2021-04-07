Dixon Technologies to form JV with Bharti Enterprises

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel inches up on acquiring stake in Bharti Telemedia
Bharti Airtel spurts on receiving approvals for downstream investments
Bharti Airtel gallops as MSCI plan to raise weightage in Feb review
Bharti Airtel receives NCLT approval for composite scheme of arrangement
Board of Bharti Airtel to consider financing strategies
-
To undertake manufacturing of telecom and networking productsDixon Technologies (India) has entered into Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bharti Enterprises to form a Joint venture (JV).
Dixon's wholly owned subsidiary- Dixon Electro Appliances or any other Company identified by the parties will be the JV Company which will undertake manufacturing of telecom and networking products like modems, routers, set top boxes, IOT devices, etc for the telecom sector/industry including Airtel.
The said JV Company will file necessary applications with the Ministry of Communications or any other nodal agency to avail benefits under the PLI Scheme of Government of India.
Post execution of mutually acceptable agreements by the parties, the JV Company will be 74% owned by Dixon & 26% owned by Bharti Enterprises.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU