Dixon Technologies to form JV with Bharti Enterprises

To undertake manufacturing of telecom and networking products

Dixon Technologies (India) has entered into Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bharti Enterprises to form a Joint venture (JV).

Dixon's wholly owned subsidiary- Dixon Electro Appliances or any other Company identified by the parties will be the JV Company which will undertake manufacturing of telecom and networking products like modems, routers, set top boxes, IOT devices, etc for the telecom sector/industry including Airtel.

The said JV Company will file necessary applications with the Ministry of Communications or any other nodal agency to avail benefits under the PLI Scheme of Government of India.

Post execution of mutually acceptable agreements by the parties, the JV Company will be 74% owned by Dixon & 26% owned by Bharti Enterprises.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)