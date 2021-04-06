Tata Steel India announces Q4 and FY21 production and delivery volumes

Tata Steel India achieved 4.75 million tons (MT) of crude steel production in Q4 FY21 compared to 4.60 MT in Q3 FY21 and 4.73 MT in Q4 FY20. For FY21, the company achieved crude steel production of 16.93 MT compared to 18.20 in FY20.

Tata Steel India delivery volumes rose to 4.67 MT in Q4 FY21 compared to 4.65 MT in Q3 FY21 and 4.03 MT in Q4 FY21.

For FY21, delivery volumes rose 17.30 MT compared to 16.97 MT in FY20.

During the quarter, steel production at Tata Steel Europe increased to 2.65 MT compared to 2.59 MT in Q3 FY21 and 2.64 MT in Q4 FY20. For FY21, Tata Steel Europe production was 9.55 MT compared to 10.26 MT in FY20.

Tata Steel Europe delivery volumes rose to 2.49 MT in Q4 FY21 compared to 2.11 MT in Q3 FY21 and 2.39 MT in Q4 FY21. For FY21, delivery volumes rose 8.85 MT compared to 9.29 MT in FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)