Tata Steel BSL records highest ever quarterly crude steel production

Tata Steel BSL achieved highest ever quarterly crude steel production of 1.18 mn tons in registering a growth of 6%QoQ and 5%YoY; FY21 production was lower by 9%YoY primarily due to disruption caused by COVID19 pandemic in 1HFY21.
4QFY21 sales volumes increased by 4%QoQ and 22%YoY to 1.19 mn tons, driven by higher production and improved market conditions.
Tata Steel BSL achieved highest ever annual sales volumes at 4.31 mn tons with 4%YoY growth despite COVID-19 pandemic induced disruption. The Company increased its domestic deliveries by 6%QoQ to 1,006 thousand tons and reduced exports from 18% in 3QFY21 to 16% in 4QFY21.
