Atul's JV with Anaven receives environmental clearance for MCA plant in Gujarat

Anaven, a joint venture of Nouryon and Atul, has received the environmental clearance for its 32,000 metric tons monochloroacetic acid (MCA) plant in Gujarat, India.
Construction is due to be completed this year to supply MCA to the Indian market by the end of the year.
