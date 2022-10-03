Adani Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 October 2022.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 October 2022.

Adani Enterprises Ltd lost 9.33% to Rs 3129 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd tumbled 8.17% to Rs 3064.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41503 shares in the past one month.

Ambuja Cements Ltd crashed 8.04% to Rs 474. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd corrected 6.86% to Rs 2104.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd plummeted 5.92% to Rs 178.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)