Dollar Industries sets up solar power plant for captive power consumption

Dollar Industries announced that in respect of cost cutting measures adopted by the Company, it has set up 4 Mega Watt Solar Power Plant at Didigul in Tamil Nadu near its spinning mill for its captive power consumption and the same would be inaugurated on 01 October 2020.
The Company is likely to save a sum of Rs 2.00-2.50 crores (approx.) per annum
