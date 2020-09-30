Bharti Airtel launches cyber security solution - Airtel Secure

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of Airtel Secure - a comprehensive suite of advanced cyber security solutions for business customers.

As businesses shift processes to cloud and digital platforms to serve their customers better, they are also encountering increasing incidents of sophisticated cyber-attacks that can come from anywhere and have the potential to severely disrupt operations.

India, which is now the world's second largest internet market, ranks fifth globally when it comes to incidents of cyber-attacks and frauds. In fact, the Indian cyber security market is expected to cross $13 bn by 2025.

