Rites secures consultancy orders for Rs 46 crore

-
ALSO READ
Punjab COVID-19 patient's family refuse to claim his body, district officials perform last rites
Amritsar family refuses to claim COVID-19 victim's body; admin performs last rites
Two India's - one watching Ramayana, other fighting for survival: Kapil Sibal
COVID-19 patients in Indore can now video-call their kin
UP govt lifts ban on sale of 'paan masala'
-
Rites has secured following prestigious works:
Project Management Consultancy for construction of 296 Km Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh for consultancy fee of Rs. 24.84 crore.
Project Management Consultancy for construction of 90 Km Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Uttar Pradesh for consultancy fee of Rs. 10.34 crore.
Project Management Consultancy of a Road over Bridge at Nigahi near Singrauli (UP) from Northern Coalfeilds for an approx. fee of Rs. 3.75 crore.
Detailed design work from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Indore and Bhopal metro depots at a fee of Rs. 7 crore (exclusive of the applicable taxes).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU