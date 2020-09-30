Rites secures consultancy orders for Rs 46 crore

Rites has secured following prestigious works:

Project Management Consultancy for construction of 296 Km Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh for consultancy fee of Rs. 24.84 crore.

Project Management Consultancy for construction of 90 Km Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Uttar Pradesh for consultancy fee of Rs. 10.34 crore.

Project Management Consultancy of a Road over Bridge at Nigahi near Singrauli (UP) from Northern Coalfeilds for an approx. fee of Rs. 3.75 crore.

Detailed design work from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Indore and Bhopal metro depots at a fee of Rs. 7 crore (exclusive of the applicable taxes).

