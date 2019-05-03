India's forex reserves jumps US$ 4.37 billion in the week ended 26 April

-
Forex reserves rises to US$ 418.5 billion as on 26 April 2019India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by US$ 4.37 billion to US$ 418.52 billion in the week ended 26 April 2019. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 414.15 a week ago.
Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 390.42 billion in the week ended 26 April 2019 from US$ 386.03 billion a week ago.
The gold assets were steady at US$ 23.30 billion and SDRs were flat at US$ 1.45 billion in the week ended 26 April 2019.
India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 5.64 billion over March 2019, but declined US$ 1.85 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.
