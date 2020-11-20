Domestic Money Supply Up 12% On Year

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 17911125 crores as on November 6th 2020, recording a rise of 12% over the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 2636629 crores, up 21.2% over the year.

Demand deposits with banks were up 11.90% at Rs 1613454 crores. Time deposits with banks were also up 10.40% at Rs 13619385 crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 5.8% on year to Rs 11065229 crores.

