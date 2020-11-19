India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Falls Below 5% Of Total Cases

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today in the last 24 hours, 45,576 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. During the same period, India has registered 48,493 new recoveries ensuring a net reduction of 2917 cases from the Active Caseload. The new recoveries continue to overtake the daily new cases continuously since the past 47 days. This trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's Active Caseload. It has ensured that India's present active caseload of 4,43,303 consists of just 4.95% of India's Total Positive Cases.

New Recoveries outnumbering the daily New Cases every 24-hour cycle has also improved the Recovery Rate to 93.58% today. The total recovered cases stand at 83,83,602. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases that is steadily increasing presently stands at 79,40,299. With 7,066 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala saw the most number of recoveries. Delhi registered another 6,901 daily recoveries while Maharashtra reported 6,608 new recoveries.

