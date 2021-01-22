Domestic Natural Gas Production Tumbles 11.30% In First Nine Months Of FY21

Local Crude oil production during December,2020 was 2555.66 TMT which is 6.85% lower than target and 3.59% lower when compared with December, 2019. Cumulative crude oil production during April-December, 2020 was 22982.16 TMT which is 5.27% and 5.72% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
Meanwhile, the Natural gas production during December, 2020 was 2424.90 MMSCM which is 22.94% lower than the monthly target and 7.11% lower when compared with December, 2019. Cumulative natural gas production during April-December, 2020 was 21128.92 MMSCM which is 13.38% and 11.30% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
