Domestic Passenger Vehicles Registrations Tumbles 25.19% On Year In July

The domestic automobile dealers' body FADA on Monday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in July tumbled by 25.19% to 1,57,373 units as compared to the same month last year as coronanvirus pandemic continued to impact vehicle offtakes. Two-wheeler sales declined 37.47% to 8,74,638 units last month as compared to 13,98,702 units in July 2019.

Commercial vehicle sales declined 72.18% to 19,293 units as compared to 69,338 units in July 2019. Three-wheeler sales declined by 74.33% to 15,132 units last month as compared with 58,940 units in July 2019. Total sales across categories tumbled 36.27% to 11,42,633 units last month as against 17,92,879 units in the year-ago month.

