Domestic Sugar Production Rises Around 6%

A total of 504 sugar mills were in operation in the country as on 15th January 2022 and have produced 151.41 lac tons of sugar, as compared to 142.78 lac tons produced by 487 sugar mills as on 15th January' 2021. This is 8.63 lac tons higher as compared to last season's production for the corresponding period. In Maharashtra, 192 sugar mills, which are in operation, have produced 58.84 lac tons till 15th January, 2022, as against 181 sugar mills which had produced 51.55 lac tons last year upto same period. This is 7.29 lac tons or around 6% higher as compared to last season's production for the corresponding period. In Uttar Pradesh, 120 sugar mills have produced 40.17 lac tons till 15th January, 2022. In the last 2020-21 SS, similar number of sugar mills were in operation on 15th January, 2021 and they had produced 42.99 lac tons of sugar. A total of 70 sugar mills in Karnataka are in operation, who have produced 33.20 lac tons of sugar as on 15thJanuary,2022, as compared to 29.80 lac tons produced by 66 sugar mills in 2020-21 SS on 15thJanuary, 2021.

