Domestic Sugar Production Rises Around 6%

A total of 504 sugar mills were in operation in the country as on 15th January 2022 and have produced 151.41 lac tons of sugar, as compared to 142.78 lac tons produced by 487 sugar mills as on 15th January' 2021. This is 8.63 lac tons higher as compared to last season's production for the corresponding period. In Maharashtra, 192 sugar mills, which are in operation, have produced 58.84 lac tons till 15th January, 2022, as against 181 sugar mills which had produced 51.55 lac tons last year upto same period. This is 7.29 lac tons or around 6% higher as compared to last season's production for the corresponding period. In Uttar Pradesh, 120 sugar mills have produced 40.17 lac tons till 15th January, 2022. In the last 2020-21 SS, similar number of sugar mills were in operation on 15th January, 2021 and they had produced 42.99 lac tons of sugar. A total of 70 sugar mills in Karnataka are in operation, who have produced 33.20 lac tons of sugar as on 15thJanuary,2022, as compared to 29.80 lac tons produced by 66 sugar mills in 2020-21 SS on 15thJanuary, 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU