Ministry Of Finance Announces Auction for Sale Of Government Securities

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) '4.56% Government Security, 2023' for a notified amount of Rs 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method (ii) '5.74% Government Security, 2026' for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method (iii) '6.67% Government Security, 2035' for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method, and (iv) '6.99% Government Security, 2051' for a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore each against one or more security/securities.

The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on Friday i.e. January 21, 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)