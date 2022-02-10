Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd and Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2022.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 133.35 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2338 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd crashed 9.91% to Rs 82.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6489 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd pared 8.07% to Rs 80.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15709 shares in the past one month.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd plummeted 7.88% to Rs 100. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4029 shares in the past one month.

