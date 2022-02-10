Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GE Power India Ltd, Stove Kraft Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2022.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 775.05 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11645 shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 190.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13464 shares in the past one month.

Stove Kraft Ltd lost 12.83% to Rs 632.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7786 shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd shed 9.96% to Rs 656.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7581 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd slipped 5.35% to Rs 576.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

