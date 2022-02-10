-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma slumps after dismal Q3 earnings
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Volumes spurt at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd counter
Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 139.87 crore in the December 2021 quarter
-
GE Power India Ltd, Stove Kraft Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2022.
GE Power India Ltd, Stove Kraft Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2022.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 775.05 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11645 shares in the past one month.
GE Power India Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 190.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13464 shares in the past one month.
Stove Kraft Ltd lost 12.83% to Rs 632.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7786 shares in the past one month.
Quess Corp Ltd shed 9.96% to Rs 656.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7581 shares in the past one month.
Sharda Cropchem Ltd slipped 5.35% to Rs 576.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU