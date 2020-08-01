Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 51.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.64% to Rs 266.00 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs declined 51.70% to Rs 28.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 58.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.64% to Rs 266.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 335.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

