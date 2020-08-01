Alok Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.66% to Rs 748.10 croreNet profit of Alok Industries declined 70.18% to Rs 1790.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6005.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.66% to Rs 748.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 810.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.89% to Rs 1310.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2076.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 3328.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3352.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales748.10810.15 -8 3328.783352.24 -1 OPM %-13.540.25 --3.85-3.88 - PBDT-143.42-905.25 84 -202.79-4420.40 95 PBT-264.00-1041.74 75 -744.63-4969.91 85 NP1790.866005.22 -70 1310.232076.16 -37
