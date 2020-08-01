Alok Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.66% to Rs 748.10 crore

Net profit of Alok Industries declined 70.18% to Rs 1790.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6005.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.66% to Rs 748.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 810.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.89% to Rs 1310.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2076.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 3328.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3352.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

