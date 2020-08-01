Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 83.14% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.69% to Rs 9.66 croreNet profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 83.14% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.69% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.47% to Rs 19.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 92.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 78.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.6613.36 -28 92.3378.52 18 OPM %8.1862.80 -26.9754.78 - PBDT1.099.27 -88 25.9146.45 -44 PBT0.929.11 -90 25.2045.81 -45 NP0.432.55 -83 19.9334.05 -41
