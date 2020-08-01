Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 83.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.69% to Rs 9.66 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 83.14% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.69% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.47% to Rs 19.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 92.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 78.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

