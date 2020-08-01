63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.15% to Rs 38.13 crore

Net Loss of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 59.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.15% to Rs 38.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 35.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.27% to Rs 210.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 260.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

38.1362.66210.39260.60-78.60-122.41-71.19-74.37-7.941.13-23.014.87-14.11-5.46-47.97-21.15-59.20-3.97-46.03-35.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)