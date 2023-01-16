Dr.Reddy's Lab acquires trademark rights of breast cancer drug from Pfizer

The drug major announced that it acquired the trademark rights of the breast cancer drug, Primcyv, from Pfizer for use in the Indian market.

Primcyv is a targeted therapy containing the active constituent palbociclib, a first-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor indicated in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer. The drug comes in the form of hard capsules in strengths of 75 mg, 100 mg and 125 mg.

The said trademark rights acquisition, the company will manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and finished drug at its facilities approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company has received tentative approval from the USFDA for palbociclib. It will be retailed in the Indian market at a reduction of 85% from the current MRP and it plans to roll out unique patient assistance programme to support long-term therapy of the patients on Primcyv.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories is engaged in pharmaceutical services and active ingredients, global generics and proprietary products. The company offers a portfolio of products and services, including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), custom pharmaceutical services (CPS), generics, biosimilars and diff erentiated formulations.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 11.9% to Rs 1,114.20 crore on 9.4% rise in net sales to Rs 6,305.70 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.43% to Rs 4,305 on the BSE.

