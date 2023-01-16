Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 172.07 points or 0.59% at 29127.54 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 5.78%), Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 4.94%),ASM Technologies Ltd (up 2.98%),Onward Technologies Ltd (up 2.63%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 2.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 2.34%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 1.68%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 1.68%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 1.34%), and NELCO Ltd (up 1.2%).

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.96%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.66%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.45%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.24 or 0.16% at 60357.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.3 points or 0.17% at 17986.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 81.61 points or 0.28% at 28939.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.71 points or 0.17% at 9004.24.

On BSE,1845 shares were trading in green, 1169 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

