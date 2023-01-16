Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 23.77 points or 0.66% at 3623.76 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.97%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.48%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.19%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.04%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 0.54%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 0.53%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 0.52%), CESC Ltd (up 0.47%), and NLC India Ltd (up 0.43%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.99%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.83%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.69%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.24 or 0.16% at 60357.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.3 points or 0.17% at 17986.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 81.61 points or 0.28% at 28939.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.71 points or 0.17% at 9004.24.

On BSE,1845 shares were trading in green, 1169 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

