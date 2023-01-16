Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 27.56 points or 0.62% at 4456.11 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.48%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.04%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.65%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.54%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.13%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (down 0.83%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.43%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.24 or 0.16% at 60357.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.3 points or 0.17% at 17986.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 81.61 points or 0.28% at 28939.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.71 points or 0.17% at 9004.24.

On BSE,1845 shares were trading in green, 1169 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

