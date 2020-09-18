Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces settlement with Celgene

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories along with its subsidiaries announced settlement of U.S. Revlimid (lenalidomide) Capsules patent litigation with Celgene.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide Dr. Reddy's with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. beginning on a confidential date after March 2022 subject to regulatory approval. The agreed-upon percentages are confidential. Dr. Reddy's is also licensed to sell generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. without volume limitation beginning on January 31, 2026. Revlimid is a trademark of Celgene, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb.

The company looks forward to bringing a generic version of lenalidomide to market soon subject to regulatory approval for the benefit of patients, said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 September 2020. Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 4.21% to settle at Rs 4,826.60 yesterday.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.

