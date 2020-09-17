Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trent Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2020.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd lost 5.42% to Rs 112.5 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 50720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47686 shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd crashed 5.33% to Rs 715. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33762 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd tumbled 4.92% to Rs 245.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39663 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd dropped 4.88% to Rs 14.02. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd shed 4.64% to Rs 73.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33789 shares in the past one month.

