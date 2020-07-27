Dr. Reddy's Laboratories receives USFDA approval for XEGLYZE (abametapir) lotion

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced approval of XEGLYZE (abametapir) lotion, 0.74%, a 505(b)(1) NDA by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The approval triggers the contractual precommercialization milestone of $20 million payable to Hatchtech.

XEGLYZE is indicated for the topical treatment of head lice infestation in patients 6 months of age and older. The company is working to commercialize this product through partners.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)