Dr. Reddy's Laboratories receives USFDA approval for XEGLYZE (abametapir) lotion

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced approval of XEGLYZE (abametapir) lotion, 0.74%, a 505(b)(1) NDA by the U. S.
Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The approval triggers the contractual precommercialization milestone of $20 million payable to Hatchtech.
XEGLYZE is indicated for the topical treatment of head lice infestation in patients 6 months of age and older. The company is working to commercialize this product through partners.
